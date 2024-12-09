US Defends Israel’s Takeover Of Syrian Golan, Saudi Arabia Sharply Criticizes

The United States has defended Israel’s recent takeover of the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, describing the move as a necessary response to regional instability but stressing its expectation that the occupation will be temporary.

The IDF seized positions on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights over the weekend after the collapse of the Assad regime caused Syrian military forces to abandon the area. This left a vacuum that could have been exploited by terror groups hostile to Israel, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

During a press briefing, Miller acknowledged Israel’s concerns, saying, “Any country would take action to prevent such a vacuum from being created.” He justified the IDF’s actions as a precaution to safeguard Israeli security but noted that Israel has publicly described the takeover as a temporary measure. “We will be closely monitoring Israel’s presence and speaking to our Israeli counterparts to ensure the IDF withdrawal happens as promised,” he added.

The U.S. has also reiterated its goal of restoring the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, which established a buffer zone and kept Israeli and Syrian forces on their respective sides of the Golan Heights.

While the U.S. has expressed conditional support for Israel’s actions, Saudi Arabia has sharply criticized the move. In a statement issued by its foreign ministry, the kingdom accused Israel of exploiting the crisis in Syria to “ruin Syria’s chance of restoring its security.” The statement labeled the takeover as a destabilizing act that undermines regional efforts to rebuild Syria after years of conflict.

Israel, however, has rejected such claims, describing the takeover as a temporary step to protect its borders from threats emanating from the now-leaderless Syrian territory. Israeli officials have assured that the area will be relinquished once Syria stabilizes under new leadership.

