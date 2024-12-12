UNPRECEDENTED: IDF Airstrikes Wipe Out Syria’s Strategic Military Assets [SEE THE FOOTAGE]

In recent days, hundreds of Israeli Air Force fighter jets and aircraft delivered extensive damage to Syria’s most critical military capabilities, including fighter jets, helicopters, Scud missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-air systems, and precision-guided rockets.

According to IDF reports, over 90% of Syria’s identified surface-to-air missile systems were destroyed. This marks a significant blow to one of the Middle East’s strongest aerial defense networks, highlighting Israel’s regional air superiority.

Key Syrian Air Force bases were also neutralized, including the T4 Airport near northern Damascus, where SU-22 and SU-24 squadrons were obliterated. Another major target was the Ble Airport, home to three fighter squadrons. A surface-to-surface missile storage site near the Ble base was also destroyed.

Central to the strikes was a facility in the Homs area, identified as a hub for Syria’s Scud missile project and part of the country’s critical manufacturing infrastructure, known as “CERS.”

The IDF characterized these operations as a preemptive measure to prevent Syria’s advanced weaponry from being used against Israel or its allies, underscoring their commitment to regional stability and security.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)