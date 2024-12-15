Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Jewish Resident Of Damascus: “We’re Not Afraid Of The Rebels”

In this April 20, 2008, file photo, Syrian Jews celebrate Passover at the al-Firenj Synagogue in downtown Damascus, Syria. (AP Photo/Bassem Tellawi, File)

In the first comments from a Jewish resident of Syria since the fall of the Assad regime, one of the three or four Jews living in Damascus spoke to Kan News on Sunday morning,

M. said that despite the initial anarchy when the rebels first took over, including home break-ins and car thefts, Jews were not targeted.

“I am here in Damascus, and no one has entered Jewish shuls or properties,” he said.

He noted that the Jews are not afraid of the rebels despite the Islamic ideology of the rebels.

“Recently I walked down the street, and one of the rebels said hello to me. Everything is normal. It might be better than it was.”

However, he didn’t have any particular complaints about the Assad regime either.  “I was satisfied during Assad’s time,” he said.

He expressed optimism that with the new regime, there may be a possibility of peace with Israel, although the IDF’s military activity in Syria in the past week is not being “received with goodwill.”

Overnight Motzei Shabbos, Israel continued to strike Syria, carrying out dozens of strikes within hours.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



