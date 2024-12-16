DRAMA IN DAMASCUS: New Syrian Rulers Order Hamas, Islamic Jihad To Disarm

The Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper reported on Sunday that the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terror group, the new rulers of Syria, has instructed Palestinian terror organizations in Syria, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to immediately lay down their arms and dismantle their military and training bases.

According to the report, a very dramatic meeting took place between HTS and representatives of the Palestinian terror groups in the Yarmouk “refugee camp” in Damascus, which was the largest Palestinian “refugee” community in Syria before most of its residents fled during the Syrian civil war amid intense clashes between the Free Syrian Army and the PFLP-GC, supported by Syrian government forces.

During the meeting, HTS demanded that the terrorist organizations dismantle their military bases (training camps) outside the Palestinian refugee camps in Syria.

HTS is temporarily allowing the offices of the terrorist organizations within the refugee camps to remain open with limited weapons until their legal status is resolved but emphasized that in the next phase, no terrorist organizations will be allowed to remain in Syria.

HTS also informed the terror groups that all crimes committed by members of the the terrorist organizations in collaboration with the previous regime will be addressed by the new regime.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)