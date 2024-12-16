Congressman Mike Lawler Resolves Over 5,000 Cases for NY-17 Constituents

Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17) proudly announced that his office has successfully resolved over 5,000 constituent cases, addressing critical issues such as securing veterans’ benefits, expediting passports, assisting with immigration processes, recovering delayed tax refunds, and facilitating the safe return of constituents stranded abroad. Lawler praised his dedicated team and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the residents of NY-17. Constituents are encouraged to reach out for assistance with federal agencies and services.