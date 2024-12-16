Report: Israel Is Preparing Major Attack On Houthis In Yemen

Israel’s security system and the IDF are preparing to carry out a “significant” attack in Yemen, Kan News reported on Monday.

Senior security officials assess that following the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the subsequent fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis are trying to take the lead in their role in Iran’s Axis Of Resistance. Houthi attacks on Israel have been steadily increasing. Since the beginning of November, the Houthis have fired six ballistic missiles and five drones at Israel.

Under the behest of Iran, the Houthis are attempting to strike strategic sites in Israel, including the ports of Ashdod and Haifa, power stations, and off-shore gas rigs.

Israel has not attacked Yemen for about three months, since the end of September.

Houthi leader Nasr al-Din Amer tweeted after the missile launch from Yemen today: “Traffic at Ben Gurion International Airport has been halted, and it will continue as long as the Zionists persist in their aggression in Gaza and also in Syria.”

“We are doing everything in our power and making every effort to deter the Zionist aggression against Gaza and Syria and to achieve peace for our nation, relying on G-d and with complete confidence in the promised victory.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)