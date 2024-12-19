US Warns: Terrorists Across The Globe Damaged, But Are “Resilient” And “Determined”

A new U.S. State Department report on global terrorism in 2023 says that while the United States and its allies have achieved “key counterterrorism successes,” terror groups worldwide remain “resilient and determined.” The annual report, delivered to Congress, paints a stark picture of escalating global instability and identifies Iran as the “leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

The report underscores the Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the murder of 32 U.S. citizens and the ongoing hostage situation involving five Americans. The attack is described as “a stark and horrific reminder that terrorist groups overseas remain a persistent and pervasive threat to the United States and U.S. citizens and facilities abroad.”

Beyond the immediate crisis in Gaza, the State Department warns that “the ensuing crisis has exacerbated widespread instability across the Middle East and globally,” as extremist groups have exploited the conflict to threaten U.S. interests worldwide.

The report highlights a shift in U.S. counterterrorism strategy toward diplomacy, capacity building, and prevention rather than direct military intervention. This “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” approach seeks to create sustainable partnerships with global allies to combat evolving terror threats.

The State Department detailed the intensified security situation in Israel, particularly Hezbollah’s rocket fire that forced the evacuation of “some 80,000 civilians” near Israel’s northern border. Separately, it reported 289 shooting attacks in 2023, many occurring as Israeli troops entered Palestinian cities to detain terrorism suspects.

At the same time, the report cited United Nations data recording “1,232 incidents of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians,” marking the highest level since tracking began in 2005. The report also condemned increased violence following October 7, with U.S. officials explicitly denouncing “settler attacks” as “terrorism” in specific cases.

However, the report also called out the Palestinian Authority (PA) for its “inconsistent enforcement” of anti-terror measures. It noted that PA-aligned media outlets, particularly those linked to Fatah, often featured content condoning terrorism. The report further criticized the PA and the PLO for continuing financial support to terrorists and their families, commonly referred to as “pay-to-slay.”

The report singles out Iran as the most prominent sponsor of terrorism globally, accusing the Islamic Republic of supporting terrorist activities and assassination plots targeting dissidents and perceived enemies. It highlighted the indictment of three individuals connected to Iran for plotting to kill an Iranian dissident in New York City and similar incidents in Europe, including Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Iran is also blamed for pursuing terror attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets, including a “thwarted plot to attack Israeli tourists in Cyprus.” These operations, according to the report, were orchestrated by “current and former members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.”

The State Department’s findings stress that terrorism remains a “fast-moving, complex and ideologically diverse” threat. While the U.S. and its allies have pivoted toward long-term counterterrorism partnerships, incidents like October 7 serve as chilling reminders of the ongoing dangers posed by terrorist organizations and state sponsors like Iran.

The report concludes with a clear warning: Terrorist groups and their enablers continue to threaten regional stability, U.S. interests, and global security, demanding sustained vigilance and cooperation.

