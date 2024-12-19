FBI Arrests Muslim Terrorist Who Planned Massive Attack On Israeli Consulate In NYC

A Muslim resident of Virginia has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass casualty attack targeting the Israeli Consulate General in New York City.

The suspect, Abdullah Azz al-Din Taha Muhammad Hassan, reportedly identified the consulate as his intended target and provided detailed instructions on how to construct and deploy an explosive device to an undercover FBI agent.

Authorities also allege that Hassan operated multiple pro-ISIS and pro-Al Qaeda social media accounts, using them to promote violence against Jews.

