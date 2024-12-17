CEASEFIRE IMMINENT? Reuters Says Netanyahu In Cairo, PMO Denies Reports

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly 8n Cairo for negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. Unnamed sources familiar with the matter suggest an agreement could be finalized within days.

The development appears to be the reason behind the cancellation of Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony in his corruption trial today.

The Prime Minister’s Office denied the report and stated, “Contrary to the Reuters report, Netanyahu is not on his way to Cairo. He may be in half an hour, a day, or a year. But right now, he is not there.”

One this is for certain, a private jet that was not registered to anyone (likely State of israel) that took off in Israel was tracked by YWN and landed in Cairo. It is unknown who was on this plane.

A short while after the rumors spread, the Prime Ministers Office released a statement and photos about Netanyahu being in the Hermon on Tuesday. The photos in the Hermon were taken during the day, while the plane that mysteriously landed in Cairo did so after dark. YWN is in no way claiming Netanyahu was on this plane. We are simply stating the facts of what just transpired.

Meanwhile, Egypt has summoned Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for an urgent visit, reports Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen, a pro-Hezbollah outlet. Abbas is said to be traveling from the Vatican to Cairo as prospects for a breakthrough in a hostage deal with Hamas grow.

