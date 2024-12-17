Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Shira Is Suffering From a Serious Medical Condition and We Need Urgent Treatment to Help Her Recover

Communicated Content

Hello, I am the mother of Shira, a small and sweet girl who is going through a very difficult time. 

Shira is suffering from a serious medical condition, and we need urgent treatment to help her recover.

Our situation is very difficult, and we have large expenses for treatments and medications that we cannot afford on our own. 

I am turning to you with a broken heart and asking for your help. 

Every donation, even if it is small, can make a big difference in improving Shira’s condition.

It’s not easy to ask, but Shira needs this so much, and I don’t know what to do without your help.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support and help.

Donate now

Thank you very much,

Shira’s mother




Popular Posts

Report: IDF Chopper Lands Near Damascus, Soldiers Conduct 20-Min. Op

AGAIN: Jerusalem Resident Is Arrested For Spying For Iran

Top Russian General Killed In Bombing Assassination In Moscow

H’YD: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed In Building Collapse In Rafah

Katz: “Israel Will Have Military Control Over Gaza, Just Like In Yehuda & Shomron”

SICKENING ANTISEMITISM: London Venue Cancels Benny Friedman Concerts Over His Unabashed Israel Support

MAILBAG: The Shidduch Crisis: A Firsthand Journey Through a Broken Process

CNN’s “Heroic” Prison Rescue Actually Freed A Notorious Assad Regime Torturer

DRAMA IN DAMASCUS: New Syrian Rulers Order Hamas, Islamic Jihad To Disarm

Chief Rabbanim Call On Am Yisrael To Daven For Rain

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network