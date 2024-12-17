Decades Of Mystery: Israel Pushes to Bring Home Famed Spy Eli Cohen And Missing Soldier

Israel, through Russian mediation, is reportedly working to locate and repatriate the remains of legendary Israeli spy Eli Cohen and a soldier missing since 1982, according to Palestinian officials speaking with AFP on Monday.

For decades, Israel has sought to bring home the remains of Eli Cohen, whose daring espionage in Syria in the 1960s left an indelible mark on the country’s history. Cohen infiltrated the highest ranks of the Syrian government, and the intelligence he provided is credited with aiding Israel’s success in capturing the Golan Heights during the Six-Day War in 1967. He was arrested, tried, and executed in 1965, but his final resting place remains unknown.

A Palestinian official in Damascus shared that mediators had established contact to seek assistance in locating the remains of an Israeli soldier missing since 1982. “Contacts are also underway to determine the location where the remains of the Israeli agent known as Eli Cohen are buried,” the official said.

The effort, facilitated by Russia, brings a renewed sense of hope to a deeply sensitive and long-unresolved chapter in Israel’s history. Russia has previously served as a key intermediary between Syria and Israel, despite the two nations’ enduring hostilities and absence of diplomatic ties.

In 2019, a similar collaboration led to the return of the remains of Israeli soldier Zecharia Baumel, who had been missing since a fierce battle in Lebanon in 1982. Israel responded with a goodwill gesture, releasing two Syrian prisoners, underscoring the potential for diplomacy to achieve meaningful resolutions even in the most complex conflicts.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to bringing Cohen home, a promise echoing the sentiments of many Israelis who view Cohen as a national hero. In 2018, Israel’s Mossad recovered Cohen’s wristwatch, a powerful symbol of his sacrifice, and returned it to his family.

While recent social media rumors claimed that Cohen’s remains had already been recovered, Israeli security officials have dismissed these reports as untrue. The renewed search, however, reflects both determination and optimism that closure may finally be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, YWN reported in 2019 that according to multiple reports quoting Syrian opposition websites, a Russian delegation reportedly left Syria at the time, and had with them the coffin containing the remains of Israeli spy Eli Cohen. Israel refused to comment on the reports.

In July of 2018, YWN reported that there had been an agreement between Israel and Syria to have the remains transferred to Israel. The remains were to undergo DNA testing and if it turns out that they are Cohen’s, Israel will be willing to relax its position regarding the deployment of the Syrian army on the northern border.

The report also had said that Cohen’s family recently heard his last words before he was executed. The recording was accompanied by sad music, and Cohen was heard talking to his wife, Nadia. He asked her to look after herself and the children, to remarry and to take care of his children’s education. The spy wanted to make sure that she told the children about him, so they would be proud of him in the future and invited her to pray for his neshama.

YWN reminds our readers that in July of 2018 we reported that the Mossad returned Cohen’s wristwatch to Israel. Mossad Director Yossi Cohen presented the Cohen family with the wristwatch during the memorial ceremony for the Israeli spy. The Mossad said: “The precious item is now displayed at the Mossad headquarters as a signal and memory for the legendary fighter and on Rosh Hashana, the watch will be transferred to the family.”

