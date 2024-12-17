MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Saudi Arabia Drops Demand For Palestinian State To Normalize Ties With Israel

Saudi Arabia is no longer insisting on a concrete plan for a Palestinian state as a condition for normalizing relations with Israel, according to reports emerging from ongoing discussions. Instead, Saudi officials now seek an end to the war in Gaza and a vague Israeli commitment toward a “pathway to a Palestinian state,” sources told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday evening.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has reportedly softened his position during recent talks with individuals close to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. The Saudi leadership communicated that normalization between the two nations could move forward once hostilities in Gaza cease, without requiring an explicit timeline or recognition of a Palestinian state.

This development marks a major breakthrough in normalization efforts, with Haaretz reporting on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and Israel have achieved progress in their negotiations. According to the report, MBS is no longer demanding an ironclad plan for Palestinian statehood and is prepared to accept a less defined statement regarding the possibility of a Palestinian state in the future.

The shift is particularly notable given MBS’s strong rhetoric just a month ago, when he accused Israel of committing “collective genocide” in Gaza. However, this recent change indicates a willingness to set aside prior hardline demands in favor of broader regional normalization.

While Saudi officials still require “some kind” of reference to Palestinian aspirations, sources said that it does not need to involve a formal recognition of statehood—merely a symbolic or ambiguous commitment to a future path.

This pragmatic adjustment reflects Saudi Arabia’s prioritization of its strategic objectives in the region, including fostering closer ties with Israel, while maintaining its position as a key player in the Arab world. It also aligns with broader U.S. interests in advancing the normalization process between Israel and Gulf states under initiatives such as the Abraham Accords.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)