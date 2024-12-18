HaGaon HaRav Ezriel Auerbach Is Appointed As New Peleg Yerushalmi Leader

HaGaon HaRav Ezriel Auerbach, 86, was appointed as the successor to the Peleg Yerushalmi movement a day after the petirah of the leader of the Peleg Yerushalmi movement, HaGaon HaRav Asher Deutsch, Z’tl.

Rabbanin and askanim of the movement gathered at HaRav Auerbach’s Jerusalem home on Tuesday evening for a small ceremony to make the appointment official.

HaRav Auerbach spoke, saying: “We’ll stand firm on every detail of what we received from Rabboseinu, Maran HaRav Shmuel Auerbach, zt’l, and Maran HaRav Aharon Deutsch, z’tl, especially in the struggle against the recruitment decree and standing guard on the matter of maintaining the independence of the chinuch of our children – and distancing ourselves from them and their influence.”

HaRav Ezriel, the son of HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, z’tl, serves as the Rav of the Chanichei HaYeshivos kehilla in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem.

