AGAIN: Terrorists Open Fire On Jews Visiting Kever Yosef In Shechem

The bus. (Screenshot)

A bus with 19 Jews, including seven minors, drove to Kever Yosef in Shechem overnight Tuesday without coordination with the IDF or police.

After the passengers had gotten off the bus and were at the kever, local terrorists opened fire on the bus, lightly injuring the driver.

IDF forces were deployed to the area and administered emergency medical aid to the driver and evacuated the Israelis from the area.

“The Israelis were arrested and transferred for interrogation due to violating the order prohibiting entry into the territories of the Palestinian Authority,” a police statement said. “At the end of their interrogation, it will be decided whether to request an extension of their detention in court.”

“Israel Police reiterate that entry into the territories of the Palestinian Authority (Area A) constitutes a real danger to life and is prohibited by law.”

The incident comes only a week after three Jews were shot by Arabs in Shechem on the way to Kever Yosef.

