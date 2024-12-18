Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Nearly 2 Million Israelis Lived Below Poverty Line in 2023, With Charedim Hardest Hit


Nearly two million Israelis, including hundreds of thousands of children and seniors, were living below the poverty line in 2023, according to an annual report released by the National Insurance Institute (NII). The report underscores a troubling picture of economic inequality in Israel, placing the country near the bottom of the OECD rankings for poverty based on disposable income.

The report reveals that 1.98 million people, or 20.7% of the population, lived in poverty last year. Among them were 872,400 children (27.9% of the child population) and 158,500 senior citizens (12.8% of the senior population). Rates of deprivation were particularly severe in Arab and Charedi communities, with Modiin Ilit—a predominantly Charedi city—identified as the poorest locality. Other cities with high poverty levels included Yerushalayim, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, and Lod.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  1. If Chareidi men do not work, it is not surprising that there is a high level of poverty amongst Chareidim. There’s a reason that Chazal said that a father has to teach his son an Umnus Kala uNeki’a – it’s precisely to avoid poverty and the need to live off of charity.

    There was a hora’as sha’a after the Holocaust based on the need to rebuild the base of Torah knowledge that had been destroyed. Whether that still applies at the scale that it did then is very much open to question.

    an Israeli Yid

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Nearly 2 Million Israelis Lived Below Poverty Line in 2023, With Charedim Hardest Hit

HATE IN MONTREAL: Shul Targeted With Incendiary Device In Arson Attack For Second Time

LEAK THREAT? Israel, U.S. Allies Raise Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Security Risks

3 Sephardi Moetzet Members Lend Support To HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s Words About Not Serving In The IDF

AGAIN: Terrorists Open Fire On Jews Visiting Kever Yosef In Shechem

HaGaon HaRav Ezriel Auerbach Is Appointed As New Peleg Yerushalmi Leader

NEW THEORY: Top House Republican Says He Believes Drones Are Chinese Spy Aircraft

THE KIDS ARE NOT OKAY: Poll Finds That Nearly Half Of Young Voters Think CEO’s Murder Is “Acceptable”

MAILBAG: A Veteran Shatnez Tester Responds To Recent Criticism Of His Trade

Senator Hawley Proposes Major Child Tax Credit Expansion, In Potential Boon For Orthodox Jewish Families

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network