A cyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue J and East 28th Street. Flatbush Hatzolah responded swiftly, transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. The NYPD is currently investigating the incident. A name for Tehillim is not needed in this incident.

🗞️ JOIN FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

📰 JOIN FLATBUSH SCOOP GROUPS