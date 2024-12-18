Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Jewish Coalition Launches “UnMaskHateNY” Ad Campaign to Support Anti-Masking Legislation

A student protester stands in front of the statue of John Harvard, the first major benefactor of Harvard College, draped in the Palestinian flag, at an encampment of students protesting against the war in Gaza, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A group of Jewish groups and their allies has launched a statewide ad campaign in New York to rally support for a bill aimed at banning masking in certain situations. The legislation, which has become a priority for some Jewish advocacy groups, lawmakers, and voters, is designed to address concerns that masking hinders the identification and prosecution of individuals committing antisemitic attacks.

The campaign, called “UnMaskHateNY,” is set to air ads across the state, targeting regions such as New York City, Westchester and Nassau counties, and Buffalo. According to organizers, the ad blitz comes with a price tag in the six-figure range and aims to build momentum for the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

“Individuals are using masks and head coverings to escape accountability, and little has changed as innocent civilians are targeted and menaced,” the coalition said in a statement. “To raise awareness and show tense New Yorkers that help is on the way, the group will be on the airwaves in the weeks before session.”

The legislation has sparked heated debate. Supporters argue that it addresses a pressing need to curb antisemitic violence and other crimes where perpetrators hide their identities. Opponents, however, warn that the bill could stifle free expression by requiring protesters to reveal their identities, potentially deterring lawful demonstrations.

The campaign is spearheaded by Jewish and Black advocacy organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, and comes after a similar measure was enacted in Nassau County earlier this year. That bill, introduced by an Israeli American legislator, sought to reinstate some restrictions after New York’s longstanding ban on public masking was repealed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers have indicated that the bill could pass before the end of the year. As tensions around antisemitism and public safety continue to rise, the “UnMaskHateNY” campaign is hoping to galvanize public support for what they see as a critical step in addressing accountability and public safety concerns.

The group plans to saturate airwaves in the coming weeks, ensuring the legislation remains a hot topic as the state legislature reconvenes.

