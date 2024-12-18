Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CENTRAL ISRAEL: IAF Intercepts Missile From Yemen


Sirens blared across multiple areas in central Israel on Thursday morning, as the Israel Air Force (IAF) successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it could cross into Israeli territory. Authorities reported that the warning sirens were triggered due to the possibility of falling debris from the interception.

Numerous videos showed debris falling into Israel.

Meanwhile, YWN reported earlier on our Live Blog that a significant IDF strike on Yemen appears imminent. Sources told YWN, the planned attack is expected to be a decisive response to ongoing missile and rocket launches targeting Israel since October 7.

The situation remains tense, with heightened security measures and continued monitoring of threats from regional adversaries. Israeli officials have yet to confirm the details of the reported impending operation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



