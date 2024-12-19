Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Shin Bet Reveals: Israeli Provided Intel To Hezbollah During The War

FILE - Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a Hezbollah rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

The Shin Bet and Israel Police revealed on Thursday that an Arab-Israeli resident of Nazareth in the Lower Galil was arrested last month for transferring information to Hezbollah during the war

An investigation revealed that Muhammad Saadi, 19, contacted Hezbollah many times in recent years and even asked to join the terror group.

Saadi also provided information to Hezbollah during the war about rocket impact sites, IDF positions, and aircraft movements.

In addition, during the war, he contacted the Al-Manar media outlet, associated with Hezbollah, and offered to send various photos and videos for their use.

The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office filed a serious indictment against Saadi on Thursday morning, accusing him of contact with a foreign agent.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



