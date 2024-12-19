Suspected Terror In Jerusalem: Woman Found In Home With Stab Wounds, Seriously Injured

Jerusalem police are investigating a suspected terror attack after a 74-year-old woman was found on Thursday morning with stab wounds in her home on Koresh Street in downtown Jerusalem.

The Shin Bet is also involved in the investigation of the incident.

MDA teams who were summoned to the scene administered emergency medical aid to the woman and evacuated her in serious condition to Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Police forces arrived at the scene, sealed off the area, and began collecting testimonies and evidence. “At this stage, the circumstances of the case are unknown and the police investigation that has begun is ongoing,” the police stated.

The police later placed a gag order on the case.

Paramedic Nissim Salem said: “They led us to the woman who was lying in the house, semi-conscious and suffering from penetrating injuries to her body. We provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital, in serious and unstable condition.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)