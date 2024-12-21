Chief Rabbanim Ask Herzog To Pardon Reservist Charged In PMO Leak Case

The Chief Rabbanim of Israel, HaGaon HaRav Kalman Bar and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, appealed to President Isaac Herzog to grant a pardon to Sgt. A., the reserve officer who was charged with leaking classified comments from the Prime Minister’s Office.

In their letter, published this evening, the Chief Rabbanim wrote that “from our meetings with many people, we feel that the issue is causing a deep and difficult rift between sectors. Of course, we’re not expressing our opinion regarding the judicial decision since it’s not within our authority…but from the reactions we are experiencing from the public, we can express our position.”

“We see the institution of the presidency in general, and you in particular, as a factor whose sole concern is to be a symbol of peace and unity. Our opinion, as well as the opinion of many, is that although what he did was inappropriate, his intention was for the good. We also heard that he expressed remorse and deeply regretted his action. From what has been published, many have already appealed to your honor to exercise your authority and pardon those who deserve it.”

“We also join in this request.”

“We are convinced that a decision on a pardon will be received with appreciation, favor, and understanding across all layers of Israeli society that urgently needs peace among us these days.”

In addition to the letter sent by the Chief Rabbanim, 12 more Knesset members signed a letter requesting that Herzog grant a pardon to Sgt. A. and Eli Feldstein, the main defendant in the leak case.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)