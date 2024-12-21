Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
East Jerusalem Resident Arrested In Stabbing Of Woman

Scene of the stabbing. (Israel Police)

A resident of East Jerusalem, approximately 60 years old, was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of assaulting a 74-year-old woman in her apartment in central Jerusalem.

Kan News reported that the suspect was arrested in the Shomron by the Shin Bet and the IDF.

Security officials believe that the assault was a terror attack with nationalistic motives.

The woman, around 74 years old, was found on Thursday morning in her home with stab wounds on Koresh Street in central Jerusalem. The woman’s daughter called the rescue forces, who administered emergency medical aid and evacuated her in serious condition to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Her condition improved in the hospital and she is now in moderate condition.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court granted the police’s request and issued a gag order on the details of the incident.

