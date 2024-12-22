Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
AL TIVTICHU BI’NEDIVIM: Israel Investigating Missile Interception Failures After Houthi Strike Hits Tel Aviv


The IDF is reviewing and reinforcing its tiered air defense systems following the failure to intercept a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, which struck a playground in south Tel Aviv yesterday. The attack left 16 people injured and damaged surrounding buildings.

The IDF confirmed that multiple interceptor missiles were launched at the incoming threat, including from the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems – the backbone of Israel’s multi-layered defense. Despite this, the missile evaded interception, highlighting vulnerabilities in the country’s defense apparatus.

“Initial investigations have been conducted, and some conclusions are already being implemented,” the IDF said. “Adjustments are being made to both interception protocols and early warning systems.”

Israel’s defense network is designed to counter a range of aerial threats. The Iron Dome targets short-range rockets and missiles, David’s Sling intercepts medium-range threats, and the Arrow system is tasked with shooting down long-range ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere. The failure has prompted questions about the effectiveness of the system against Houthi projectiles.

The missile strike, which triggered widespread sirens at 3:44 a.m., was the second in as many days. On Thursday, a partially intercepted missile struck an empty school in Ramat Gan, resulting in serious damage.

In response, Israeli warplanes launched retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other military sites along the western coast. The operation had been planned for weeks but was accelerated by the escalating attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



