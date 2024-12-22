SHOCK IN OLAM HATORAH: Israel’s State Prosecutor Opens Probe Against Gedolei Yisrael

In an appalling turn of events, Israel’s State Attorney’s Office has launched a probe to investigate whether the statements of Gedolei Yisrael against the recruitment of Chareidim and orders not to report to draft centers constitute a criminal offense, Army Radio reported on Sunday evening.
Among other things, the prosecution will examine the statements of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, HaGaon HaRav Rabbi Dov Landau, and HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef.
According to the report, the investigation began following a request from MK Efrat Rayten of the Labor Party, which was forwarded for examination to the Deputy State Attorney.
It should be noted that at this point, the probe is at a very early stage, but the news has been met with shock in the Olam HaTorah.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
19 Responses
How perfectly suitable for Chanukah-time: The misyavnim vs the Torah-true Jews! Let us hope and pray that it doesn’t come to a civil war, ch”v…
Rayten and the A-G are playing with fire… – they are now crossing all red lines!
Well they definitely picked the right time of year for hellenists to persecute perushim
How dare they
The ultimate peiros of the Zionist movement are on display
Anyone who associates with Zionism in any way is a party to this Shanda of epic proportions
The evil if zionists knows no bounds
The greatest enemies that am yisroel have
the greatest, without any hyperbole
Nothing unexpected from the Zionazis.
It looks like MK Efrat Rayten needs to do teshuva rather urgenty. Why do people have to wait chas veshalom for a Heavenly decree to correct them before they sort themselves out. This is such a disgrace to start mocking the Gedolei Torah. Hashem yerachem.
What should the Israel’s State Attorney’s Office do, pass a law and turn a blind eye to those that speak out against it? There is no comparison to Hellenists. They are not going after all things Torah only after those that they consider may have broken the law.
Anti-Zionist garbage in these comments: this has nothing to do with Zionism you ignorant bots. The crushing majority of “Zionists” oppose these moves. You can be a Zionist and a ben Torah. In fact, I have no doubt in my mind that a Zionist’s limud is worth aseret monim over your fake learning. You have your own hateful religion that is completely disconnected from Judaism.
Enjoy the gallut; you have no chelek in Eretz Israel and surely not be redeemed.
No shock.
So the day has finally come, a direct confrontation between secularism and Torah Judaism – right in time for Hanukah no less
Let’s remind everyone who won that time…
It starts with Toshe Rebbe who no one defended.
Yemach Sh’mom V’zichrom. Who do they think they are? They don’t even come up to the toenails of the gedolim. They are lower than the animal poo that’s on the street.
Let them just try to arrest gedolim. Do that in the country is gone. It’s exactly what it is, it’s the state of Israel, not Eretz Yisroel. We need Eretz Yisroel!
Tonight, all over the world, thousands upon thousands of people are celebrating the 80th anniversary of the freeing of the Rebbe of Satmar zt”l from the Holocaust.
We should all join with them since he was so very right about the evil Zionists.
Wow. They certainly are playing with fire. They will ignite the entire country.
Just as Omicron spelt the beginning of the end of Corona, this probe is spelling the beginning of the end for the evil wicked supreme court & A.G. and all their like minded cohorts [including the guy speaking incoherent statements in T.A. last night].
The Earth is about to swallow them all up.
I don’t know why it’s shocking. If that’s the law, that’s the law. The gedolim obviously should prioritize the law of Torah above the law of the land. But why is it shocking when non-religious prioritize the law of the land over that of a religion?
The erev rav arurim didn’t learn their lesson from one October 7. Maybe another one will help. Because that’s literally what they are begging for
Ho hum- boring! What else is new. You think this wasn’t going to happen. When you are brain dead, anything goes. I live in Israel and have been waitnig for this. These leftist are like Paroh. They don’t learn their lesson from oct. 11th. Really tottaly brain dead. Do you think these gedolim really care about this.absoluly not. They have the klal to run.
The final battle of the erev rav. Yortzei mitzrayim 2.0