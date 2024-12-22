SHOCK IN OLAM HATORAH: Israel’s State Prosecutor Opens Probe Against Gedolei Yisrael

In an appalling turn of events, Israel’s State Attorney’s Office has launched a probe to investigate whether the statements of Gedolei Yisrael against the recruitment of Chareidim and orders not to report to draft centers constitute a criminal offense, Army Radio reported on Sunday evening.

Among other things, the prosecution will examine the statements of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, HaGaon HaRav Rabbi Dov Landau, and HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef.

According to the report, the investigation began following a request from MK Efrat Rayten of the Labor Party, which was forwarded for examination to the Deputy State Attorney.

It should be noted that at this point, the probe is at a very early stage, but the news has been met with shock in the Olam HaTorah.

