TEFILLOS: Rebbetzin Bergman, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is In Serious Condition

Rebbetzin Devorah Bergman, the wife of the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, the daughter of HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach, z’tl, is seriously ill.

The Rebbetzin, 97, was taken to Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital on Friday night after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Her condition deteriorated on Sunday morning and she was sedated and ventilated.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Devorah bas Gutel b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)