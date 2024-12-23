Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israel Warns New Syrian Leaders: “We Won’t Tolerate Jihadists On Our Border”

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, left, visits Israeli forces in a buffer zone inside Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (GPO)

Israel sent a message to Sryria’s new rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa [Abu Mohammed al-Golani] that it won’t tolerate any attempts of radical Islamic jihadi groups to move to south Syria near the Israeli border.

Israel does not have direct ties with Syrian’s new leaders but communicates via third parties, including the US.

The message emphasized that the IDF will immediately neutralize any threats of armed jihadists on its border.

Israel also said that it will continue to ensure the security of its citizens by maintaining a military presence in the Syrian-Israeli buffer zone. However, if a responsible government is formed, it may consider transferring control of the buffer zone to it in the future.

Israel added that the IDF’s presence in the buffer is motivated by security and defense concerns, especially to guard against possible October 7-style invasions. “We won’t allow that to happen,” the message stressed..

Although the Syrian rebel leaders have been making great efforts to present a civilized image to the Western world, Israel remains vigilant about possible dangers from its Arab neighbor.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



