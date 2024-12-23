MAILBAG: The Financial Debate: Rebbeim ARE Better Off Than Professionals

The topic of rebbeim and teachers in yeshivos not being paid enough resurfaces regularly, particularly around the time of the Torah Umesorah Presidents Conference in Florida. This discussion gained renewed attention last night when philanthropist Yoel Landau announced at the Satmar Chof Alef Kislev event in Williamsburg that he and other Satmar philanthropists would be giving a staggering 30% salary increase to rebbeim in Satmar yeshivos. It should be commended.
Many hailed this – the largest pay raise in yeshiva salary history – as a great thing. However, I’d like to share two points on this matter:
1. Satmar Salaries vs. Litvish Salaries
While the 30% raise is huge, it’s important to note that Satmar rebbeim were historically paid much less than their counterparts in Litvish yeshivos like Yeshiva Chaim Berlin. Even after this increase, their salaries may still fall short of what Litvish rebbeim earn.
2. Rebbeim vs. Professionals: A Financial Reality Check
Here’s a reality that might surprise many: financially, it may actually be more advantageous to be a rebbi than a professional, such as an accountant.
Consider this example: A rebbi earns $65,000, supplements his income with tutoring or teaching English, and his wife earns another $35,000–$40,000. Together, they bring in about $95,000 annually. On top of this, rebbeim benefit from extensive communal support, such as assistance with Yom Tov expenses, clothing vouchers, subsidized food, discounted esrogim, and more. These benefits significantly alleviate their financial burdens, and they truly deserve this support.
Contrast this with an accountant earning $150,000 annually. After taxes, he may take home around $103,000. Even with his wife earning $50,000, the family is left with about $120,000—and without the communal assistance provided to rebbeim. They face full costs for weddings, food, clothing, and other expenses entirely on their own.
In many ways, the lower salary of a rebbi is offset by the broader support system available to them, creating a financial stability that professionals often envy.
I’m genuinely happy for the rebbeim and their well-deserved support. But for those debating the financial struggles of rebbeim compared to others, it’s worth taking a closer look at the full picture.
Wishing much hatzlacha,
An accountant living in Lakewood, NJ.
7 Responses
My husband and I have been talking about this concept for the longest time. My husband works in an office and I do part-time bookkeeping. We get paid everything fully k’halacha. We pay full taxes, insurance, tuition, food, and shelter. We do not get any government assistance at all. We do not have a car, we do not go on vacation or eat out. yet our children’s Rebbeim all own houses and there is a yeshiva fund for every simcha that they make plus the government assistance that they receive. I’m genuinely happy for them. When the time comes for our children to get married, nobody will be collecting or sending us any money since we both work at “well” paying jobs. Though in reality, we do not make ends meet. And I know there are many others in this situation as well. I just wish people would open their eyes and see the real truth.
Please explain how the accountant will pay for seminary in Israel ???
$9000 FOR BAR MITZVA kiddush bo bayoim clothing for kiddish and boi bayoim ??
Tuition and camp for 7 kids???
Tutors for 1 or 2 of his kids????
???????????????
You are missing(all legal)
Rabbi gets a good part of his salary tax free – Parsonage
Rabbi usually gets discounts on his children’s tuition
a teacher in a school can let his employer take from his salary and use it to pay his children’s tuition – in another school- and not pay taxes on that part of his salary.
This is the age old “middle class” crisis (making too much for government programs but too little to live day to day) it has nothing to do with Rebbeim.
As far as support goes, buying houses etc… you can take it up with the shver, he wants the zchus of a chashuve eidim so this is what it is. I don’t get the whole rant
If it’s so lucrative, join the field! But please, let us know how long you last!
What?!
The take home pay for a family of four earning $200,000 (the amount you claim in this letter) would more likely be in the $135-144,000 in NJ.
Your notion that your wife’s $50,000 income only adds about $17,000 to your net income suggests that your effective tax rate is above 60%.
Not only is this unbelievable as your federal tax bracket would cap out at 32% and your NJ tax bracket would be 6.37% before a deduction.
So, if we did not have a progressive tax system your take home pay in the scenario would be around $123,260. However, since we do have a progressive system, you don’t pay your top bracket rate on your full income.
Of course, if you were an accountant you would know all this. I’m calling baloney on your assertions.
You are simply trying to bait sympathy and/or hatred. Shameful!