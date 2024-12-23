MAILBAG: The Financial Debate: Rebbeim ARE Better Off Than Professionals

The topic of rebbeim and teachers in yeshivos not being paid enough resurfaces regularly, particularly around the time of the Torah Umesorah Presidents Conference in Florida. This discussion gained renewed attention last night when philanthropist Yoel Landau announced at the Satmar Chof Alef Kislev event in Williamsburg that he and other Satmar philanthropists would be giving a staggering 30% salary increase to rebbeim in Satmar yeshivos. It should be commended.

Many hailed this – the largest pay raise in yeshiva salary history – as a great thing. However, I’d like to share two points on this matter:

1. Satmar Salaries vs. Litvish Salaries

While the 30% raise is huge, it’s important to note that Satmar rebbeim were historically paid much less than their counterparts in Litvish yeshivos like Yeshiva Chaim Berlin. Even after this increase, their salaries may still fall short of what Litvish rebbeim earn.

2. Rebbeim vs. Professionals: A Financial Reality Check

Here’s a reality that might surprise many: financially, it may actually be more advantageous to be a rebbi than a professional, such as an accountant.

Consider this example: A rebbi earns $65,000, supplements his income with tutoring or teaching English, and his wife earns another $35,000–$40,000. Together, they bring in about $95,000 annually. On top of this, rebbeim benefit from extensive communal support, such as assistance with Yom Tov expenses, clothing vouchers, subsidized food, discounted esrogim, and more. These benefits significantly alleviate their financial burdens, and they truly deserve this support.

Contrast this with an accountant earning $150,000 annually. After taxes, he may take home around $103,000. Even with his wife earning $50,000, the family is left with about $120,000—and without the communal assistance provided to rebbeim. They face full costs for weddings, food, clothing, and other expenses entirely on their own.

In many ways, the lower salary of a rebbi is offset by the broader support system available to them, creating a financial stability that professionals often envy.

I’m genuinely happy for the rebbeim and their well-deserved support. But for those debating the financial struggles of rebbeim compared to others, it’s worth taking a closer look at the full picture.

Wishing much hatzlacha,

An accountant living in Lakewood, NJ.

