ANOTHER BLOW: Iran Plans To Re-Arm Hezbollah But Syrian Leader Bans ALL Iranian Flights

Following the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, Iranian senior officials have been holding meetings on how to rearm its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, which suffered major losses to its arms caches during its war with Israel.

Middle Eastern and Western sources told the British Times that Iran is formulating a plan to establish a direct air route to Lebanon, transforming Beirut into the new logistical and armament hub instead of Damascus.

A source said that “Iran lost its go-to airport in the region for smuggling weapons and is now trying to turn Beirut airport into its new logistics hub, just as they did in Syria.”

Any Iranian transfer of weapons to Hezbollah, whether by land, sea, or air, would violate the terms of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Israel has warned it will not tolerate any Iranian shipments of weapons to Hezbollah.

However, it is now not only Israel that won’t allow Iran to spread its evil influence in the region. Israel’s Walla News reported that Syria’s new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa [Abu Mohammed al-Golani] has decided to ban all Iranian flights over Syrian airspace.

Initially, the decision only included Iranian flights for military missions such as transferring arms or withdrawing forces from Syria but later it became clear that the ban includes all movements of Iranian aircraft over Syria.

The ban will be a major obstacle to Hezbollah’s ability to restore its military capabilities and will also greatly hinder Iran’s movements in the Middle East and its ability to transport weapons, ammunition, and personnel of its Revolutionary Guards and Shiite militias.

Following Israel’s war against Hezbollah and the resulting ceasefire, which led to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, a major loss for Tehran, the Islamic Republic has continued to suffer blow after blow to its proxies and domestic affairs.

