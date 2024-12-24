Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Police Face Off With Charedi Demonstrators As Anti-Draft Fury Paralyzes Bnei Brak [VIDEOS]


Dozens of protesters from Peleg Yerushalmi blocked Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak on Monday evening, stretching from the Ramat Gan boundary to the Geha Junction, in response to new military draft notices sent to Charedim.

Although the group had initially announced plans to block Highway 4, they ultimately chose to occupy Jabotinsky Street instead—one of the area’s main thoroughfares. According to police statements, “An illegal demonstration is currently taking place on Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak. Israeli police officers are on-site and directing traffic to alternative routes. Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak is closed from Ben Gurion Street to the Geha Junction.”

Police further advised the public to “travel via alternate roads and remain updated at all times.” In an official statement, police said that while it recognizes the right to protest as a cornerstone of democracy, it will not tolerate any disruption to public order, obstruction of movement, or actions that may endanger public safety.

Protesters at the scene shouted slogans such as “We will die rather than enlist” and referred to the draft orders as “a decree of forced shmad.” They also hurled insults at police officers deployed to manage the demonstration.

