“Free Palestine” Graffiti Found Across Flatbush

Graffiti reading “Free Palestine” was found in multiple Flatbush locations overnight, including the Citizens Bank building at Chestnut and East 15th and a property at 1016 East 13th Street near Avenue J. Authorities are investigating the incidents.
