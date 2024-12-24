Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“Free Palestine” Graffiti Found Across Flatbush


Graffiti reading “Free Palestine” was found in multiple Flatbush locations overnight, including the Citizens Bank building at Chestnut and East 15th and a property at 1016 East 13th Street near Avenue J. Authorities are investigating the incidents.

🗞️ JOIN FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

📰 JOIN FLATBUSH SCOOP GROUPS



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Locked In And Left To Burn: The Horrifying Truth About Girls’ Seminaries in Israel

REMARKABLE FIND: Israeli Forces Recover Helicopter Wreckage From 1973 Yom Kippur War

Israel Claims Responsibility For Haniyeh Assassination, Threatens ‘Last Terror Holdout’ In Yemen

HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed In Northern Gaza

INSANITY: Guatemalan Migrant Accused in Fatal NYC Subway Fire Previously Deported Under Trump

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case

ON THE ROPES: Iran Barely Functioning Due To Severe Energy Shortage

SICK: Iran Recruiting CHILDREN For Attacks On Israeli Targets Across Europe

FIRE IN JERUSALEM: 38 Injured, 3 Seriously; Dozens Of Girls Rescued From Burning Chareidi High School

HISTORIC: Satmar Philanthropist R’ Yoel Landau Announced 30% Pay Increase For Rabbeyim!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network