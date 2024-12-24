Volunteer Architects and Designers Unite to Rebuild Homes Damaged in Gaza Envelope, Northern Conflict Zone

A new volunteer initiative, “Together at Home,” is pairing architects and interior designers with families whose homes were damaged or destroyed in terror attacks and ongoing fighting in Israel’s southern and northern regions. Launched by the non-profit organization Ayelet Hashachar, the program aims to help residents of the Gaza Envelope communities and the Northern conflict zone rebuild—not just structurally, but emotionally.

Many homes in these regions stand in ruin following the October 7 attack and the subsequent hostilities. Though some families remain in hotels and temporary housing, many are beginning to plan their return home. “Together at Home” connects them with volunteer professionals who will assist in redesigning and refurbishing their spaces.

“We see the families’ distress,” says Rabbi Shlomo Raanan, chairman of Ayelet Hashachar. “These are people who lost not just a physical roof over their heads, but also the emotional stability and comfort that a home represents. Our goal is to help them rebuild that sense of home.”

The initiative is slated to kick off at a special conference early next month. During the conference, participating architects and interior designers will meet with the affected families for the first time to discuss individual needs and begin planning. Leaders from the Gaza Envelope and Northern conflict zone communities, public officials, and social activists are expected to attend. Israeli hero Amichai Shindler, who was critically wounded on October 7, will be the guest of honor; he plans to share his story of survival and how he safely evacuated his wife and children.

In its second phase, “Together at Home” plans to expand by bringing electricians, plumbers, renovation contractors, and other professionals on board—offering their services at cost price.

