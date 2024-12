During an IDF counterterrorism operation near Tulkarem, a “David” armored personnel carrier (APC) was struck by an explosive device. Onboard were BG Yaki Dolf, Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, and Col. Ayub Kayouf, Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade.

Col. Kayouf sustained moderate injuries and was evacuated for medical treatment. His family has been informed. No other passengers in the vehicle were injured.