SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE: Two-Thirds Of Palestinians STILL Want Hamas To Lead Them

Despite Gaza lying in ruins after a year-plus of war sparked by Hamas atrocities, a new poll reveals that nearly two-thirds of Palestinians in Gaza, Yehuda, and the Shomron continue to support Hamas, suggesting little reflection or change in sentiment.

The survey, conducted by the Ramallah-based Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, polled 704 Palestinian adults. The results show that 47% prefer a “national unity” government involving both Fatah and Hamas to govern Gaza post-war. Astonishingly, 17% favor a return to Hamas’s sole rule—despite the terror group’s catastrophic leadership leading to Gaza’s destruction.

In Yehuda and the Shomron, Hamas enjoys more support (25%) than the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (P.A.), which garnered just 10%. This comes even after Hamas orchestrated the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, resulting in the veritable razing of Gaza.

Further underscoring the disconnect, terrorist and convicted murderer Marwan Barghouti remains the leading candidate for P.A. president. Meanwhile, 75% of Palestinians delusionally expressed satisfaction with Hamas’s performance in the ongoing war.

The Biden administration’s push for the P.A. to govern Gaza faces stark opposition from Israel, which sees the P.A. as complicit in terror. Yet the U.S. has not ruled out Hamas’s involvement in Gaza’s future governance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)