Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Teaneck Jews Donated Drone That Helped IDF Find Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar


Jewish residents of Teaneck, N.J., played a direct role in aiding the IDF by donating the drone that helped locate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Rafah, according to The Daily Wire.

The drone, equipped with thermal imaging, was instrumental in identifying a group of terrorists that included Sinwar. After the IDF opened fire on the group, Sinwar fled into a building, where another drone captured his final moments.

The initiative began when Chaim Meisels, an American reservist in the IDF, visited a Teaneck shul as a guest. When asked how the community could contribute to the war effort, Meisels highlighted the need for additional equipment, including drones. Meisels noted a lack of helmets, vests, and gear for the nearly 300,000 reservists who responded following the Oct. 7 attack.

In response, Teaneck donors, along with shul funds, contributed $10,000, enabling the purchase of drones for the IDF’s 828th Bislamach Brigade.

“The excitement we all felt when we heard Sinwar was dead and that the drone we donated helped locate him was unreal,” one donor told The Daily Wire.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE: Two-Thirds Of Palestinians STILL Want Hamas To Lead Them

Teaneck Jews Donated Drone That Helped IDF Find Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Airliner With 67 Onboard Crashes In Azerbaijan, Leaving Dozens Dead

WATCH: Sydney Shul Honors Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch For Pro-Israel Advocacy

Fear In Jerusalem: Unvaccinated Teen Diagnosed With Polio

Central Israeli Home Damaged From Houthi Missile, Katz Threatens To Target Houthi Leaders

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Slams Met Police For Permitting Anti-Israel Protests Near Shuls

WINK AND A NOD: Rep. Mike Lawler Teases 2026 NY Governor Run While Roasting Kathy Hochul

HIDDEN DANGERS: Montreal JCC Issues Urgent Warning Over Jews Being Asked To Transport Packages

IDF Investigation Finds Six Hostages Were ‘Brutally Executed’ By Hamas in Rafah Tunnel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network