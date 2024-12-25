Teaneck Jews Donated Drone That Helped IDF Find Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

The drone, equipped with thermal imaging, was instrumental in identifying a group of terrorists that included Sinwar. After the IDF opened fire on the group, Sinwar fled into a building, where another drone captured his final moments.

The initiative began when Chaim Meisels, an American reservist in the IDF, visited a Teaneck shul as a guest. When asked how the community could contribute to the war effort, Meisels highlighted the need for additional equipment, including drones. Meisels noted a lack of helmets, vests, and gear for the nearly 300,000 reservists who responded following the Oct. 7 attack.

In response, Teaneck donors, along with shul funds, contributed $10,000, enabling the purchase of drones for the IDF’s 828th Bislamach Brigade.

“The excitement we all felt when we heard Sinwar was dead and that the drone we donated helped locate him was unreal,” one donor told The Daily Wire.

