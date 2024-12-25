Central Israeli Home Damaged From Houthi Missile, Katz Threatens To Target Houthi Leaders

For the second night in a row, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen at central in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning.

Sirens wailed in cities in central Israel, forcing millions of Israelis to leave their beds and rush to their bomb shelters.

Residents of Tel Aviv and surrounding cities reported hearing loud explosions. Police forces began searching the area and found three sites where interceptor shrapnel fell.

Large pieces of shrapnel fell in the yard of a home in Be’er Yaakov. The blast caused an air conditioning unit to blow off the side of the house and shattered the tiles on the patio. B’Chasdei Hashem, the family members were in the bomb shelter and weren’t injured.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Tuesday threatened to begin targeting the leaders of the Houthi terror group, saying that Israel will not tolerate continued attacks on its territory.

“Just as we dealt with Sinwar in Gaza, Haniyeh in Tehran, and Nasrallah in Beirut, we will take care of the Houthi leaders in Sana’a or wherever they are in Yemen,” Katz said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)