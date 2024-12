Emergency personnel, including Hatzolah, are on the scene where multiple people were struck by a hit-and-run vehicle at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 60th Street.

The NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim are currently investigating the incident.

At this time, no names for Tehillim are needed, and it remains unclear whether the act was intentional or accidental.

JOIN TBPS STATUS

JOIN TBPS GROUPS