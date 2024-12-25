Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: Houthis On Hight Alert For IDF Attack That Will Be “Different Than Previous Ones”

Houthi terrorists march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the US strikes on Yemen outside Sanaa on January 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

The Houthi terror group in Yemen has raised its alert level to the highest status possible in preparation for another IDF strike on their infrastructure, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Houthis reinforced its forces in disputed areas against the legitimate government that opposes the Houthis [and is backed by Saudi Arabia], and instructed shipping companies to evacuate their warehouses at the Hodeidah port in preparation for an imminent Israeli attack, “which will be different from its predecessors.”

The report added that according to Yemeni sources, the Houthis are also preparing for the possibility of a popular uprising against them. Houthi intelligence services sent messages to residents in various areas to avoid talking on the phone or posting on social media about the sites that were struck in Israeli and US attacks.

The report comes the same day that the Houthis launched a missile at Israel for the fourth time within a week and the day after Defense Minister Yisrael Katz threatened to begin targeting Houthi leaders in Yemen in the same manner that Israel “dealt with Sinwar in Gaza, Haniyeh in Tehran, and Nasrallah in Beirut.”

Ynet reported on Wednesday that there is currently a dispute between the IDF and the Mossad about how to address the Houthi threat, with the Mossad pushing for a direct attack on Iran and the IDF recommending another attack on Yemen.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



