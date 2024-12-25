Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ON DISPLAY: IDF Confiscates Over 85,000 Hezbollah Weapons In Southern Lebanon


The IDF on Wednesday announced the confiscation of over 85,000 weapons, missiles, and military items belonging to Hezbollah during targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon.

The raids, launched in early October 2024, were part of localized efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure. Conducted by the IDF Northern Command, these operations targeted more than 30 Hezbollah strongholds across southern Lebanon.

During the missions, IDF forces destroyed terrorist positions, eliminated operatives, and seized a vast arsenal. Among the confiscated items were rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, rifles, explosives, anti-aircraft missiles, and military vehicles.

A public exhibition showcasing the seized weapons highlighted the scale of Hezbollah’s arsenal, much of which was used in attacks on Israeli civilians. The IDF noted that many of these weapons were part of Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” plan – a strategic initiative to invade northern Israel.

“The scale of the weapons we confiscated demonstrates the extent of Hezbollah’s preparation for aggression against Israeli citizens,” an IDF spokesperson said. “Our forces remain vigilant, committed to defending Israel’s borders and preventing Hezbollah from rearming.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



