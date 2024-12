On Tuesday, Rabbi Meir Yedid of Congregation Sharei Tzion in New York visited the Rishon LeZion, Hagaon HaRav David Yosef, along with a group of students. They foundRav Yosef deeply engaged in working on the next volume of Halacha Berura, which has become a classic set of Halacha Seforim, used around the globe.