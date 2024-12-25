Historic Milestone: $10M Donated for First Binyamin Trauma Center

In a landmark achievement, the One Israel Fund’s 30th Anniversary Gala raised a transformative approximately $10 million to complete the first-ever medical complex in the Binyamin region, including an emergency and trauma center. This monumental event, held in New York, featured keynote participation from Ambassador-designate Governor Mike Huckabee, alongside leadership from the Binyamin Council and prominent donors.

The funds raised mark a critical step in realizing Governor Yisrael Ganz’s long-held vision to bring lifesaving medical care closer to home for the over 100,000 residents of Binyamin and surrounding areas. This vision was born from tragedy. In 2016, Malachi Rosenfeld, a promising young athlete, was fatally wounded in a terror attack near his home. Despite the best efforts of responders, he succumbed to his injuries during a lengthy transport to Jerusalem for treatment. Similarly, soldier Yanai Weissman, who heroically intervened during a stabbing attack at a supermarket, also lost his life in 2015 due to the absence of nearby emergency care.

These tragedies echo the plight of many in the region. Governor Ganz shared that two more lives were recently lost while en route to distant hospitals for urgent care—another stark reminder of the critical need for local emergency services. “Eight years ago, I vowed we would never endure such tragedies again,” said Governor Ganz, who personally accompanied Weissman during his final journey. “Thanks to the vision and leadership of the One Israel Fund and the generosity of our partners, this dream is becoming a reality. Together, we are saving lives and strengthening the future of Judea and Samaria.”

Scott M. Feltman, Executive Vice President of One Israel Fund, remarked: “For 30 years, One Israel Fund has dedicated itself to addressing the critical needs of the residents of Judea and Samaria, ensuring that these communities not only survive but thrive. The Nanasi Medical Center is a shining example of what we can achieve when we unite to support the heartland of Israel. John and Nina Nanasi’s generosity will forever leave a legacy of saving lives in Binyamin.”

The highlight of the evening was the extraordinary contribution of John and Nina Nanasi, who shared their inspiration: “Our visit to Binyamin moved us deeply. This is the heartland of the Jewish people, and it is an honor to partner in a project that will provide essential medical care to so many.” In recognition of their pivotal role, the new medical center will bear the Nanasi family name.

The Nanasi Medical Center in Sha’ar Binyamin, will serve as a state-of-the-art facility offering emergency care, advanced imaging, dialysis, and a wide range of medical services under one roof. Phase 1, now fully funded, is set to open within two years. Future phases will expand to include comprehensive services such as CT and MRI imaging, a women’s health center, pulmonology, gastroenterology, and more.

Since its inception, One Israel Fund has worked closely with the Binyamin Development Fund and other partners to secure funding for this critical initiative. The first donor who initiated the project was Mrs. Cherna Moskowitz, of blessed memory, a true friend of the Binyamin, Judea and Samaria communities. Governor Huckabee underscored the project’s importance in his keynote address, reaffirming his unwavering support for Judea and Samaria and the vital role of such infrastructure in safeguarding the region’s future.

Eliana Passentin, Director of Binyamin’s Foreign Desk, added: “The collaboration between the Binyamin Council and the One Israel Fund exemplifies the unity and determination of Israel’s supporters. Together, we are building a brighter and more secure future for the residents of Binyamin and beyond.”

