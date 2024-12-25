Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NETANYHAU AT MENORAH LIGHTING: The Houthis Will Learn What Hamas And Hezbollah Learned


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening, at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Jerusalem, lit the first Chanukah candle together with PMO employees and senior officials, and their children.

Also attending the lighting were Orna and Ronen Neutra, who met with the Prime Minister earlier today, the parents of Capt. Omer Neutra HY”D, an IDF Armored Corps officer who fell in the fighting in the Western Negev on October 7 and whose body was taken hostage by Hamas.

Prime Minister Netanyahu after the candle lighting [translated from Hebrew]:

“Today we are lighting the first candle of Chanukah to mark the victory of the Maccabees then, and also the victory of ‘the Maccabees of today’.

Like then, we are striking at our enemies, and those who thought they could cut the thread of our lives here then, this will apply to them all.

The Houthis will also learn what Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime and others have learned, and this will also take time. This lesson will be learned across the Middle East, I tell you, in those days at this season.

A happy holiday to you all.”

Attached photo credit: Haim Zach (GPO)



