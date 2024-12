Amichai Shindler, who was severely injured saving his family from Hamas terrorists on October 7, has inspired thousands of Jews with his dedication to mitzvos and tenacity in rebuilding his life after his arms were blown off.

The video below shows Amichai reciting Shechiyanu with great kavanah and then lighting his menorah with his prosthesis.

It’s not surprising considering that his first request while still in the hospital was Rabbeinu Tam tefillin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)