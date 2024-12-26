Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Ex-IRGC Agent: “Iran Will Pay Dearly For Starting Up With Israel”


A former senior member of the Revolutionary Guards, Ali Abdi, who currently serves as a commentator on various television channels in Iran, warned in an interview he gave to one of the channels that Iran will pay a steep price for starting a war against Israel, Channel 14 News reported.

Abdi – who frequently threatens Israel and has “foreseen” its destruction multiple times – admits that Iran will pay a high price for the war against Israel that “will be recorded in the annals of history.”

Abdi said that once Iran started up with Israel and Netanyahu, it should have finished the job [i.e. destroy Israel].

“Instead, Netanyahu will do it and finish off the job. There is no doubt. He’ll teach Iran a lesson that will be recorded in the annals of history until no one dares to think again about starting a war against Israel,” he warned.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



