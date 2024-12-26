NIGHTTIME TERROR: Yemen Fires Another Ballistic Missile At Israel; Intercepted Outside israel

Red alert sirens were activated across central Israel early Friday morning, following the launch of a missile from Yemen. This marks the fifth time in the past eight days that missiles were fired from Yemen at Israel.

The missile strike came just 12 hours after the IDF carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi terror infrastructure in Yemen. In response to the sirens, the IDF confirmed that one missile, fired from Yemen, was successfully intercepted before it could enter Israeli airspace.

Rocket and missile sirens were also activated in areas where there was a concern that falling debris from the intercepted missile could pose a threat to the public.

According to Magen David Adom, there have been no direct reports of injuries. However, emergency medical teams have treated approximately 18 individuals who were injured while rushing to shelters, as well as two others suffering from anxiety as a result of the alert.

YWN notes the following: What you witnessed tonight was a surface-to-surface missile intercepted by Israel’s Arrow defense system, which is designed to destroy ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere. The glowing streaks seen in the videos are not the intact missile entering Israeli airspace, but rather fragments of it and the Arrow interceptor burning up as they re-enter the atmosphere.

Additionally, some footage circulating shows the Arrow missile being launched to intercept the missile fired from Yemen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)