Israeli Minister: Firing Attorney General More Important Than Freeing Hostages Or Destroying Iranian Regime

Far-right Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu declared that removing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is the most critical task facing Israel’s government, even as tensions rise with Iran’s nuclear ambitions and dozens of hostages remain captive in Gaza.

Eliyahu made the remarks during an interview with Army Radio on Wednesday. When pressed about prioritizing Baharav-Miara’s dismissal over national security threats, Eliyahu responded, “That’s exactly what we’re saying, that there’s nothing more important than that.”

Asked if his position held despite Iran’s nuclear progress and the ongoing hostage crisis, Eliyahu defended himself. “I think you’re wrong in your analysis, because today I perceive the legal problem as a problem that harms Israel’s security,” he argued.

“Those who care about the hostages must understand that, now more than ever, an unequivocal clarification is needed on the issue of the powers of the attorney general, military prosecutors, and the state prosecutors,” he said.

He added, “The path to the release of the hostages passes through a complete military victory, and to achieve this it is our duty to ensure a deep reform of the legal system.”

Currently, 96 hostages remain in Gaza from the October 7 Hamas attack, including the bodies of at least 34 who have been confirmed dead by the IDF. Despite renewed efforts to negotiate a hostage release, talks have stalled, with both Israel and Hamas blaming each other for setbacks.

Efforts to dismiss Baharav-Miara have been ongoing, driven by frustrations among coalition lawmakers over her refusal to defend certain government initiatives she deemed unlawful. These include disputes over civil service appointments and policies related to Charedi military draft exemptions.

On Wednesday, Likud’s Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem escalated the rhetoric, blaming Baharav-Miara and the judiciary for creating conditions that enabled the October 7 attack. “There is no doubt that they created the atmosphere Hamas wanted and planned,” Amsalem said.

Amsalem has previously labeled Baharav-Miara as the “enemy of the people.”

While coalition leaders have tentatively agreed to hold a hearing on Baharav-Miara’s future, it remains unclear if the initiative will garner enough support, particularly given the likelihood of widespread protests.

Eliyahu, known for his incendiary remarks, has previously accused Israel’s security leaders of “rebelling” against the coalition and referred to anti-government protesters as “evil.” In November 2023, he caused international uproar by suggesting a nuclear strike on Gaza was “an option.” The remark was denounced by Prime Minister Netanyahu and later cited by South Africa in genocide allegations against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Eliyahu later boasted, “Even in The Hague they know my position.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)