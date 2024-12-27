DAY 1 PRIORITY: Trump’s Red Diet Coke Button To Return To Oval Office On Inauguration Day

The iconic red Diet Coke button will once again sit on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, ready for President-elect Donald Trump when he is sworn in on January 20, according to a report by DailyMail.

The button’s return is part of broader efforts to restore the White House to its former state, mirroring the way it looked during Trump’s first term before he and former First Lady Melania Trump departed in 2021.

During his presidency, Trump would press the red button to summon a Diet Coke, which his valet, Walt Nauta, would promptly deliver on a silver tray. The button was removed by President Joe Biden upon taking office.

The reinstallation of the button is a small yet symbolic part of the seamless transition planned for Inauguration Day. Over approximately five hours, a team of 100 White House staff members will orchestrate the departure of the Bidens and the reentry of the Trumps.

When the Trumps return to the White House, they will find their belongings meticulously arranged – clothes hung in closets, family photos adorning the walls, furniture set to their preferences, and their favorite foods stocked in the kitchen.

“It’s easier because they’ve lived there before,” said Kate Andersen Brower, author of The Residence, in an interview with DailyMail. “There aren’t any mysteries about what [the Trumps] would like to have for breakfast, how they operate, what kind of shampoo they use. I mean, they know everything already.”

The White House residence staff, who remain apolitical and serve under every administration, may also welcome Trump’s return.

“He would, like, tip them cash. I was told he would hand out $50 bills” to butlers, maids, housekeepers, chefs, and other staff members, Brower noted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)