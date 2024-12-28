THIS IS WILD! Unknown Tzadik Who Hasn’t Seen Human Face In 40 Years Makes Appearance At Son’s Wedding

A video has surfaced featuring a man, his face entirely covered, reportedly attending the wedding of his son, Yaakov Amrani. The man is alleged to have lived in a stunning form of isolation, without having seen a single human face, for the past 40 years! Details about his identity and background remain unknown.
YWN has not been able to verify the man’s identity or the claims about him not seeing anyone’s face for four decades.
It’s also worth noting that Israel often sees the emergence of tzadikim whose backgrounds are not widely known.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
Why is it tzidkus to not see a human face?
Why is it tzidkus to not see a human face? What does it do psychologically to his children?
If he has not seen his son’s or wife’s face in the past 40 years he is not a tzaddik but a rasha.
His son does not look like a 40+ year old whatsoever (assuming that’s his son who he’s hugging like crazy). How’s it possible then that he hasn’t seen a human face for the past 40 years??
Why would this be glorified?
I was always taught Yidden are not hermits nor do we lock ourselves in monasteries.
The centers of the Amish communities are middle of nowhere Lancaster County, PA & Holmes County, OH.
Our center of American Judaism is New York City.
40 years!!! So his children never experienced the loving look of a father? Never experienced their father’s facial expressions that are so important to communication?
Never saw the look of their father shepping nachas over their accomplishments?
This is something that should be called out for what it is, insanity!
Which of our “Great ones” did this? Reb Moshe? The Satmar Rebbe? The Lubavitch Rebbe? R’ Aron Kotler? The Kloizenberg Rebbe? Etc. I think not.
How old is the son at the time of the wedding?