Police Launch Investigation into Fake Death Notices Targeting Lapid and Attorney General

The Lahav 433 major crimes unit of the Israel Police has launched an investigation into false death notices circulated on social media, falsely claiming the deaths of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, according to a report by the Walla news outlet.

Police reportedly suspect that the fake notices were intended as a form of incitement against the attorney general and the opposition leader.

One of the false notices read: “We announce the passing of the hated and traitorous adversary Gali Baharav Miara.” Another proclaimed the “passing of the national idiot Yair Lapid.”

Responding to the incidents, Lapid stated on Friday that he anticipated a “four-minute video of shocked condemnation in which Netanyahu condemns this clear incitement to murder the attorney general and the leader of the opposition” would soon follow.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)