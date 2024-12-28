Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Police Launch Investigation into Fake Death Notices Targeting Lapid and Attorney General


The Lahav 433 major crimes unit of the Israel Police has launched an investigation into false death notices circulated on social media, falsely claiming the deaths of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, according to a report by the Walla news outlet.

Police reportedly suspect that the fake notices were intended as a form of incitement against the attorney general and the opposition leader.

One of the false notices read: “We announce the passing of the hated and traitorous adversary Gali Baharav Miara.” Another proclaimed the “passing of the national idiot Yair Lapid.”

Responding to the incidents, Lapid stated on Friday that he anticipated a “four-minute video of shocked condemnation in which Netanyahu condemns this clear incitement to murder the attorney general and the leader of the opposition” would soon follow.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Interesting P’sak: Can Police Officers Drive Home At The End Of Their Shabbos Shifts?

WITCH HUNT CONTINUES: Attorney General Calls for Investigation into Sara Netanyahu

1,700-Year-Old Oil Lamp Depicting Menorah In Bais Hamikdash Unearthed In Yerushalayim [VIDEO]

Report: At Least 15K Hezbollah Pagers Failed To Explode During Operation

HY’D: IDF Officer Killed in Northern Gaza Fighting, Two Soldiers Injured

EXPOSED: U.S. Government Actively Worked To Suppress Lab Leak Theory In Covid-19 Origin Probe

MAILBAG: The Real Reason Donuts Cost $8+ – And Why It’s Your Fault

Israeli Fighter Jets Launch Massive Widespread Airstrikes On Houthi-Controlled Sites In Yemen

IDF Airstrike Eliminates Five Islamic Jihad Terrorists Posing As “Journalists”

Hatzalah South Florida and Hatzalah Orlando Merge, Expands Emergency Response Services

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network