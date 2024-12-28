Houthis & Hamas: Sirens Sound In Jerusalem On Friday Night & Shabbos Afternoon

The Houthi terror group launched a missile at Israel on Friday night at about 2 a.m., forcing Israelis in the Jerusalem and Dead Sea area to run to their bomb shelters.

Baruch Hashem, the IAF intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli territory.

The Houthis later took responsiblity for the attack and claimed that they fired a Falastin 2 hypersonic missile at the Air Force base in Nevatim.

On Shabbos day, in an increasingly infrequent occurrence, Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza launched two long-missile missiles at Israel at about 4:15 pm., sending Israelis on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Gush Ezion, the Shefelah and the Negev to their bomb shelters.

The IAF intercepted both missiles and there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Following the attack, the IDF warned Gazan civilians living in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza, from where the rockets were launched, to immediately evacuate the area as “IDF is operating with force in the area.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)