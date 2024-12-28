TONIGHT! Get FREE Spins On Bonei Olam Dreidel!

Over 30,000 spins have already been made since Chanukah began, and everyone is talking about the Bonei Olam Virtual Dreidel!

People are spinning for their chance to win incredible prizes from some of the most popular brands. With thousands of prizes available, plus a grand raffle offering tens of thousands of dollars in cash, it’s no wonder the excitement is spreading far and wide. Everyone who plays is guaranteed to walk away a winner!

To make things even better, we’re giving you the opportunity to earn FREE spins just for helping us share the fun. Here’s how it works:

Click one of the links below and open a pre-populated email draft

Enter your friends and family’s email addresses into the “TO” field and make sure to include [email protected] in the “TO” line as well so we can track your entries.

For every email address you send to, you'll receive a $2 coupon for Dreidel for a Chance! That means 1 email is $2, 5 emails is $10, and 100 emails is $200.

There’s no limit to how many emails you can send, so why not reach out to everyone you know? All email addresses need to be valid to qualify, and coupons will be sent within 1-2 days after the emails are sent out.

Join the fun today and help us spread the word! May you have a blast playing and – A Freilichen Chanukah!





CLICK HERE TO USE OUR EMAIL SENDER TOOL

CLICK HERE TO OPEN YOUR EMAIL



CLICK HERE TO SPIN THE DREIDEL